Emirates would ‍consider ordering a larger version of the A350 if Airbus went ahead ​with a possible new wide-body variant, the airline's president Tim Clark told Reuters, reiterating calls for ⁠manufacturers to produce bigger planes.

Airbus said in November it was studying the so-called A350-2000 after Boeing agreed ⁠to study ‌a larger version of its own largest in-production aircraft, the 777X, as part of a deal to secure 65 new orders for the delayed ⁠jet.

A larger A350 would potentially leapfrog the A350-1000, currently the largest model in Airbus' portfolio, which Emirates has so far declined to buy over concerns about the durability of its engines in harsh Gulf operating conditions.

"We'd certainly look at ⁠it. Of course we'd look at ​it," Clark told Reuters during an interview in Dubai, when asked about possible interest in a possible A350-2000 ‍version.

Emirates has bought the main A350-900 long-haul model, but not the larger A350-1000, which competes with the ​Boeing 777X, of which Emirates is the largest customer.

"The A350-900 is a beautiful airplane. Its engines really work well for us. Dispatch reliability is great, and the way we've configured it, everybody loves it," Clark said on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

The A350 series is powered by Rolls-Royce engines.

A senior executive for the British engine maker said earlier this week that it was "on track" with a programme of improvements in the durability of engines for the A350-1000.

Rolls has said the improvements are already delivering ⁠60% more time between overhauls, with more expected from 2028.

Emirates, ‌the world's largest buyer of wide-body jets, has called for progress in lengthening the time between repair shop visits before buying the A350-1000 jet.

Airbus has not said ‌how far it ⁠has progressed with discussions about a possible third model, the A350-2000.