Sanad, which is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, on Wednesday announced during the Singapore Air Show 2025 a landmark agreement with Rolls-Royce to expand the scope of their long-standing Trent 700 maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) partnership.

This milestone builds on a partnership that began in 2012, marking more than a decade of close collaboration between the two companies.

Over this period, Sanad has successfully maintained more than 200 Trent 700 engines for over 25 operators, earning recognition as one of Rolls-Royce’s most trusted and capable independent MRO partners.

The new agreement deepens this relationship, entrusting Sanad with an expanded scope of work covering up to 612 Trent 700 engine shop visits through 2031, an increase of 277 shop visits beyond the current commitment. This enhanced collaboration reinforces Sanad’s position as the largest independent Trent 700 MRO provider worldwide and a cornerstone of the global support network for this engine type.

The Trent 700 powers more than 60 percent of the world’s Airbus A330 fleet, with over 1,400 active engines in service and an annual maintenance demand exceeding 250 shop visits per year.

As the aviation industry continues to experience a strong recovery in passenger and cargo traffic, A330 operators are extending the operational life of their fleets, many converting passenger aircraft to freighters to meet global logistics demand.

To accommodate the expanded programme, Sanad will leverage its existing MRO facilities and test-cell capacity in Abu Dhabi. The company will invest AED125 million (US$34 million) in advanced tooling, automation, and state-of-the-art machinery. In parallel, Sanad will recruit over 300 high-skilled professionals, supporting its long-term Emiratisation and talent-development strategy while contributing to the UAE’s growing pool of aerospace expertise.

“This landmark agreement reinforces Rolls-Royce’s confidence in Sanad’s ability to deliver world-class MRO solutions at scale. Over more than a decade of partnership, we’ve proven our commitment to performance, precision, and innovation," said Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad.

Paul Keenan, Director of Commercial Aviation Aftermarket Operations at Rolls-Royce, said, “Sanad’s increase in Trent 700 capacity not only cements their position as the largest independent Trent 700 provider worldwide but also reinforces our ambition to significantly increase our global MRO capacity by 2030.”

This expanded collaboration represents one of the largest Trent 700 MRO agreements in recent years and a significant step forward in Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global centre for aerospace excellence and innovation. It also aligns with the UAE’s national vision to foster high-tech manufacturing, innovation, and sustainability across strategic industries.