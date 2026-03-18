Palm Hills Development Company (PHDC) reported a 29.55% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest for 2025 to EGP 4.216 billion from EGP 3.254 billion, as per a disclosure on March 18th.

The company’s net operating revenues amounted to EGP 16.169 billion in the January-December period, compared to EGP 27.167 billion in 2024.

The firm’s standalone net profit after tax hit EGP 89.574 million last year, down from EGP 261.522 million in 2024.

Palm Hills is an Egypt-based company that focuses on real estate investment in new cities and urban communities, land reclamation and cultivation, and other activities associated with the company’s operations.

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