Liftoff Mobile's shares rose about 9% in their Nasdaq debut ​on Thursday, ⁠valuing the company at about $4.18 billion and marking ‌the latest private equity-backed listing to benefit from a rebound ​in demand for new stocks.

Here are some details of ​the listing:

* The ​Blackstone-backed tech firm's stock opened for trading at $25.10.

* The Redwood City, California-based firm raised $437 million ⁠after pricing 19 million shares at $23 each, exceeding its target range of $20 to $22 per share.

* The company offers software that helps mobile app developers ​attract ‌and retain users, ⁠while generating ⁠revenue through advertising and other monetization tools.

* The mobile app ​advertising industry has benefited ‌from companies spending more to attract ⁠and retain users in an increasingly crowded market.

* Liftoff's debut adds to signs of a broadening recovery in the U.S. IPO market, with investors showing renewed appetite for growth companies after a volatile start to the year driven by trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty.

* Fears that ‌AI would disrupt established software business models have ⁠moderated in recent months, helping ​improve investor sentiment toward technology companies and supporting a rebound in new listings.

* Liftoff was created in ​2021 when ‌Blackstone merged its portfolio companies Liftoff ⁠and Vungle.

(Reporting by Manya ​Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)