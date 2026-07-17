The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) have signed an agreement for the BSE to become the first African exchange to join the Tabadul hub, a cross-border trading and market connectivity platform.

This establishes a direct link between the Middle East and one of Africa’s established and growing securities markets.

The signing ceremony, held on July 10, in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Neo Mooki, Chairperson of the Botswana Stock Exchange, Aobakwe Aupa Monyatsi, CEO of the Botswana Stock Exchange, and senior leadership from both exchanges. Under the agreement, the BSE is set to become the 11th member of the platform.

The integration establishes mutual market access, allowing investors from across the Middle East to trade different instruments on the BSE via local brokerages, and vice versa. This single gateway provides investors with seamless access to new cross-border opportunities.

Today, Tabadul connects markets with more than $1 trillion in combined market capitalisation, over 700 listed companies, and more than 11 million registered investors. Initiated in 2022 by the ADX and the Bahrain Bourse (BHB), Tabadul continues to accelerate capital flows across the region, connecting investors to new opportunities through a single trading gateway. This expansion is driven by sustained investor demand, increased trading member participation, broader adoption by both institutional and retail investors, and enhanced market infrastructure and operational efficiency. – TradeArabia News Service

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