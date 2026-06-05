Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up 0.17% to 52,652.53 points.

The Shariah index also increased by 0.40% to 5,922.69 points. Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.49% to finish the session at 6,087.18 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 1.58% at 15,450.2 points and by 1.14% at 21,357.7 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 11.486 billion through the exchange of 4.515 billion shares over 238,08 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap totaled EGP 3.780 trillion.

Individuals controlled 79.98% of trading transactions, whereas institutions represented 20.01%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 90.45%, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.64% and 5.91%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 190.440 million and EGP 40.654 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with a value of EGP 231.094 million.