KUWAIT CITY - Jazeera Airways has announced a major operational change for passengers departing from Kuwait, confirming that all pre-travel procedures—including baggage check-in and boarding formalities—will be relocated from the Jazeera Park & Fly facility to Kuwait International Fairgrounds, specifically Hall No. 8, starting Wednesday.

The airline has urged all passengers to report directly to the new Mishref location to complete their travel procedures ahead of departure, as part of revised arrangements aimed at improving organization and efficiency during the current operating conditions.

Under these temporary measures, Jazeera Airways will continue to operate its flights through Qaisumah Airport. Passengers departing from Kuwait are being transported by bus from Mishref to the Saudi airport, where they will board their onward flights to various international destinations.

To ensure a smooth journey, the airline strongly advises travelers to arrive for check-in at least 17 hours prior to departure, allowing sufficient time for processing and ground transfer.

Jazeera Airways currently serves an expanding network of destinations, including Al Ain, Alexandria, Assiut, Cairo, Luxor, Amman, Istanbul, and Colombo. The airline indicated that it plans to gradually increase flight frequencies and add more destinations in response to passenger demand.

The move reflects ongoing adjustments in regional aviation operations, with airlines adapting logistics to maintain connectivity while ensuring passenger safety and efficiency.

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