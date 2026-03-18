Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced the addition of Cairo, Casablanca and Chennai to its temporary commercial network via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, with more destinations to be added in the coming days.

These new destinations complement the airline’s existing temporary commercial flights via Dammam to London Heathrow, Mumbai, Bangkok, Frankfurt and Nairobi, and will be available for travel until 28 March 2026.

Amid the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace, this initiative supports Gulf Air’s ongoing efforts to maintain international connectivity to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

To facilitate travel, Gulf Air will provide transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahad International Airport in Dammam for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.

Gulf Air will assist with Saudi transit visas exclusively for passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain using Gulf Air–arranged land transportation.

Passengers whose final destination is Saudi Arabia must hold a valid visa arranged independently.

Passengers are advised not to proceed to the departure airport unless they hold a confirmed booking.

Flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended, and Gulf Air will resume scheduled operations once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs announces the reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace. -TradeArabia News Service

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