Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical ​order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights ⁠to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Flights to Dubai were cancelled until April 19 and ‌to Riyadh until April 18.

AIR BALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until April 5. All flights to Dubai have been cancelled until October 24.

AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier cancelled all ​flights to Tel Aviv until May 2 and all flights to Dubai until March 28.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France has cancelled ​flights ​to Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 21 and to Dubai and Riyadh until March 20.

KLM said flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai were suspended until March 28 and flights to Tel Aviv were suspended for the remainder of its winter season.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline said it had cancelled all passenger flights ⁠to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as cargo freighter flights to Dubai and Riyadh, until April 30.

DELTA

The U.S. carrier has cancelled flights from New York to Tel Aviv until March 31 and from Tel Aviv to New York until April 1. The restart of its Atlanta to Tel Aviv service has been delayed, with flights to Tel Aviv now paused until Aug 4 and flights from Tel Aviv paused until Aug 5.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

The Israeli flag carrier said regular flights were cancelled until March 21.

EMIRATES

The UAE ​airline said it was operating a ‌reduced flight schedule following ⁠a partial reopening of regional airspace.

ETIHAD ⁠AIRWAYS

The UAE carrier said it was operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha ​flights until April 2, continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

FLYNAS

Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas extended its ‌suspension of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until March 31.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways ⁠cancelled all flights to Abu Dhabi until later this year and all flights to Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later in March.

INDIGO

The Indian airline suspended operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah until March 28.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines suspended Tokyo-Doha flights scheduled from February 28 to March 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until April 1.

LOT

The Polish airline said all flights to Dubai were cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 18. LOT also cancelled flights to Riyadh until March 24 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines as well as ITA Airways, suspended flights to Tel Aviv through April 2, and to Beirut, Dubai, Amman, Erbil, and Abu Dhabi until March 28. Flights to Tehran were suspended through April 30 and to Dammam until March 17.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Malaysian carrier suspended all flights to Doha until March 20.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Nordic airline plans to fly to Tel Aviv and Beirut from June 15, ‌instead of April 1 and April 4, respectively, as it had previously planned.

PEGASUS

Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, ⁠Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until April 12. Flights to Riyadh were ​cancelled until March 23.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The carrier said its scheduled flight operations were still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace and that it would operate a revised limited number of flights from March 18 to March 28.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The Turkish transport ministry said Turkish Airlines cancelled flights to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dammam until March 19, while flights ​to Iran were cancelled ‌until March 20.

WIZZ AIR

The low-cost airline suspended flights to Israel until March 29 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Jeddah ⁠from mainland European destinations until the middle of September. (Compiled by Josephine ​Mason, Jamie Freed, Elviira Luoma, Tiago Brandao, Agnieszka Olenska, Bernadette Hogg, Boleslaw Lasocki and Romolo Tosiani; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Milla Nissi-Prussak and Christopher Cushing)