Air India and Air India Express will together operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on March 17, 2026.

Both carriers will continue scheduled operations to Muscat and Jeddah on March 17.

Air India will operate its scheduled return flights between Delhi and Jeddah, and two from Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate its scheduled service to and from Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also operate scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kochi (2 services), Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli.

Additional, non-scheduled flights

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 24 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.

These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

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