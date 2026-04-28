Emirates has completed the first installation of next-generation Starlink Wi-Fi on its A380 aircraft.

The A380 was among the earliest commercial planes to offer onboard internet, though initial systems provided less than 1 Mbps of total bandwidth.

The new setup uses three Starlink antennas per aircraft, increasing capacity significantly and enabling improved connectivity at cruising altitude.

The first A380 equipped with Starlink recently returned to Dubai after installation and certification in Newquay, UK.

Additional A380 aircraft are scheduled for installation throughout 2026. Passengers will be able to stream, browse, work, and use online services on personal devices during flights.

The service will be available free of charge across all cabin classes, with simplified access.

Future updates are expected to include live TV streaming, first on personal devices and later through seatback screens.

The A380’s design presents specific technical challenges due to its size and double-deck structure.

The Starlink system has been adapted to support high passenger capacity, delivering more than 2 Gbps of total bandwidth across the aircraft.

Compared with the Boeing 777, the A380 includes additional wireless access points and an extra antenna to maintain consistent connectivity.

Integration between decks supports continuous Wi-Fi coverage, with speeds depending on usage and device capability.

Installation work will expand at Emirates Engineering facilities in Dubai to support faster deployment.

Emirates has already equipped 25 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with Starlink, and the A380 is now being added to the programme.

More than 650,000 passengers have flown on Starlink-enabled flights so far, using the upgraded onboard connectivity. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

