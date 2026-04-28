Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways continues to reinstate its global network, announcing the return of daily flights to Bahrain (BAH) and Kozhikode (CCJ), India, starting May 1, 2026.

These resumptions follow the airline’s recent announcement confirming the return of daily services to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ) from April 23, 2026, and to Damascus (DAM) from May 1, 2026, providing passengers with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the Middle East and beyond.

Building on this momentum, Qatar Airways is advancing the phased restoration of its global network, enhancing passenger access to key markets across six continents.

Qatar Airways advised its passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and ensure their contact details are correct and updated.

The airlines added that passengers holding tickets issued by April 30, 2026, with travel date between February 28 and September 15, 2026, are eligible for:

- Complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to October 31, 2026, when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, subject to availability and fare seasonality.

- A refund of the unused ticket value – standard fare rules apply. Refunds may take up to 28 working days to be processed.

It added that in case of a flight is impacted, passengers are eligible for:

- Additional fee-free changes until October 31, 2026, maintaining the same cabin originally booked, irrespective of fare seasonality.

- A refund of the unused ticket value, without penalty. It added that refunds may take up to 28 working days to be processed.

The airlines also warned that flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond its control.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

