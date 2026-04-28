Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that passengers may not be entitled to compensation in certain cases of flight delays or cancellations, particularly when disruptions are caused by circumstances beyond the control of airlines.

According to the Passenger Rights Protection Regulation issued by the CAA, compensation obligations do not apply if the disruption is classified as “force majeure” — defined as extraordinary and unforeseen events that cannot be avoided by the air carrier.

Such circumstances include a wide range of external factors that impact flight operations. These may involve fuel shortages or supply disruptions, security-related incidents such as wars or disturbances, sabotage or unlawful acts, and airport or airspace closures.

Operational challenges like bird strikes, strikes affecting airline or air traffic operations, and certain manufacturing defects or unexpected technical issues may also fall under force majeure provisions, provided they are beyond the airline’s direct control.

Adverse weather conditions and natural disasters are also recognised as valid grounds for exemption from compensation, particularly when they compromise flight safety or lead to airport closures.

The regulation aims to strike a balance between protecting passenger rights and acknowledging operational realities faced by airlines, especially in situations where disruptions are unavoidable despite adherence to safety and regulatory standards.

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