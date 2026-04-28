The jet fuel crisis tied to the ​war in ⁠Iran could hit Asia hardest first as a ‌shortage during the peak summer period in the northern hemisphere becomes a ​growing concern, the head of the International Air Transport Association said ​on Tuesday.

The ​crisis would then impact Europe, followed by Africa and Latin America, Willie Walsh said, with some ⁠flight cancellations in order if fuel is rationed.

"I think we will see airlines starting to reduce some of their schedules as we go towards the peak summer period ​in anticipation ‌of some fuel ⁠shortages," he ⁠said.

Still, Walsh said he expected travel to continue, unlike during the ​peak of the COVID pandemic when ‌air travel effectively ground to a ⁠halt.

"I think that people will continue to fly through the summer period and that people will expect to have a holiday during the summer as they have in previous years," he said, adding that demand has remained strong around the world.

Walsh said supply of Jet A fuel, which has a higher freezing point, ‌could help ease supply challenges in Europe.

"We could ⁠see supplies of Jet A ​fuel being used in Europe, provided we have the regulators move fast enough and that they're satisfied that the specification ​of the ‌fuel is okay to use."

(Reporting by Cecile ⁠Mantovani, Writing by Joanna ​Plucinska, Editing by Andrew Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)