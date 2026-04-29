Russia wants to boost its food and ​fertiliser exports ⁠to the United Arab Emirates ‌and jointly develop a grain exchange servicing trade ​between members of the BRICS group of developing ​nations, its deputy ​prime minister said on Wednesday.

"Domestic companies are interested in further increasing exports ⁠to the UAE market not only of food products but also of mineral fertilisers," Dmitry Patrushev said during ​a ‌meeting with UAE ⁠Vice President ⁠Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.

The remarks were included ​in a statement posted ‌on the Russian government's ⁠website.

Russia accounts for about one-fifth of the global fertiliser trade, which has been disrupted by restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the war in the Middle East.

It is also the world's largest grain exporter. ‌And Moscow has been pushing for a ⁠grain exchange that would ​facilitate trade between BRICS members, which include major agricultural producers and consumers such ​as China, ‌Brazil, India, Egypt and South ⁠Africa.

(Reporting by Gleb ​Bryanski; Editing by Joe Bavier)