MUSCAT: Abdul Salam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority, received on Monday a delegation from the Russian Federation led by Maxim Reshetnikov to advance discussions on economic and investment cooperation.

The meeting reviewed prospects for joint initiatives aligned with the priorities of both countries, with a focus on expanding collaboration across strategic sectors including energy, infrastructure, logistics, food security and information technology. Both sides highlighted the importance of building on existing partnerships while identifying new areas of mutual interest that can deliver long-term value.

Discussions also underscored the need to strengthen engagement between public and private sector stakeholders to drive investment flows and support economic integration. Officials stressed that deeper cooperation would contribute to sustainable development objectives and enhance resilience in both economies.

The talks reflected a shared intent to open new channels for investment and reinforce bilateral economic ties, amid growing interest in cross-border opportunities. Enhancing institutional collaboration and facilitating business linkages were identified as key enablers in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Russian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, senior officials from the Oman Investment Authority and chief executives of affiliated companies, signalling continued momentum in strengthening Oman–Russia economic relations. — ONA

Abdul Salam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority, received on Monday the delegation from the Russian Federation.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).