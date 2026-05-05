Dubai Chambers, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Indian Business and Professional Council, organised a special family business forum on Monday aimed at exploring ways to support the sustainability of family enterprises.

The session focused on strengthening governance capabilities and encouraging the adoption of international best practices among the Indian family business community in Dubai.

Held in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, the forum highlighted the significance of Federal Decree Law No. (37) of 2022 on Family Businesses. The law serves as a key pillar in enhancing the flexibility of the legal frameworks regulating family businesses, helping to create a supportive environment for their growth and expansion while strengthening their ability to adapt to economic shifts.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri commented, “Family businesses are among the most important drivers of the national economy’s growth and sustainability. They represent a key pillar in supporting the UAE’s drive to build a future economy based on knowledge and innovation. The UAE’s forward-looking vision has contributed to the development of an integrated legislative ecosystem that supports the family business sector, foremost among which is the Family Business Law. As a pioneering piece of legislation in its field, the law represents a proactive and distinguished step by the UAE at both the regional and global levels that contributes to ensuring the continuity of these companies and enhancing their ability to grow and expand across generations.”

He added, “In light of this law, the ministry launched the Unified Family Business Registry, which serves as a comprehensive federal platform offering a package of key services for family businesses in the UAE. These include entering companies into the registry, issuing registration certificates, and depositing family charters to help ensure the continuity of management and operations. This contributes to creating a sustainable business environment that supports the growth of family businesses, enhances their competitiveness, and enables them to strengthen their leadership regionally and globally.”

He called on all family businesses operating in the UAE to register in the Unified Family Business Registry and benefit from its advantages and services, as well as the UAE’s enabling business environment, which is built on flexibility, competitiveness, and openness to global markets. This environment offers extensive opportunities for growth and expansion across more than 2,000 economic activities.

He noted that family businesses contribute 60% of the UAE’s GDP, employ 80% of the workforce, and account for around 90% of all private companies in the country. These companies operate across a wide range of vital sectors, including the new economy, hospitality, retail, real estate, and construction, reflecting their pivotal role in supporting economic diversification and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “Family businesses in Dubai enjoy a deep-rooted economic legacy built on trust and commercial expertise. We are committed to supporting their transition towards more advanced institutional models that enable them to keep pace with global changes and capitalise on new opportunities across diverse sectors.”

Lootah added, “We remain committed to enhancing the readiness of family businesses for the next stages of growth and prosperity by enabling them to adopt best practices in governance and develop effective frameworks that ensure business continuity across generations. This will strengthen their vital contribution to the national economy and their fundamental role in consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and investment.”

The forum attracted 87 participants from the Indian family business community and members of the Indian Business and Professional Council. The event explored ways to regulate family business governance and facilitate leadership succession between generations, contributing to enhanced business stability and operational efficiency. Discussions also addressed the importance of adopting innovative strategies that improve operational performance and strengthen the competitiveness of family businesses both locally and globally.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of all family businesses operating in Dubai, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, launched three specialised advisory services in 2025. These include the Current Situation Assessment and Family Charter Review service, the Family Charter Drafting service, and the Family Office Planning service.

The centre also issued its first directory featuring a comprehensive register of family business advisers in Dubai. The directory is designed to enable family businesses to access specialised advisory services efficiently across all key administrative and operational areas and provides an effective tool for connecting family businesses with trusted advisers.