Liquid assets in Russia's national ​wealth ⁠fund (NWF) stood at $47.8 ‌billion as of April 1, or 1.7% ​of projected gross domestic product ​for 2026, ​down from $51.8 billion a month earlier, the Finance ⁠Ministry said on Friday.

Total assets in the wealth fund, which include investments in ​domestic ‌infrastructure projects, ⁠fell to ⁠the equivalent of $165 billion or ​5.7% of ‌GDP, from $175.3 billion ⁠at the start of March, the ministry said.

In March, the ministry spent 59.7 billion roubles ($747.18 million) from the NWF to cover the budget deficit, bringing ‌the total amount to almost 460 ⁠billion roubles as ​of the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 79.9000 roubles)

(Reporting ​by ‌Daria Korsunskaya; Writing ⁠by Anastasia Teterevleva; ​editing by Guy Faulconbridge)