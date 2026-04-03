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Liquid assets in Russia's national wealth fund (NWF) stood at $47.8 billion as of April 1, or 1.7% of projected gross domestic product for 2026, down from $51.8 billion a month earlier, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Total assets in the wealth fund, which include investments in domestic infrastructure projects, fell to the equivalent of $165 billion or 5.7% of GDP, from $175.3 billion at the start of March, the ministry said.
In March, the ministry spent 59.7 billion roubles ($747.18 million) from the NWF to cover the budget deficit, bringing the total amount to almost 460 billion roubles as of the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 79.9000 roubles)
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)