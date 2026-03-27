RIYADH - The Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) reserves have recorded a remarkable increase of SR86.3 billion at the end of 2025, reaching SR1.73 trillion, compared to SR1.64 trillion during the same period in 2024. This represents an annual growth rate of 5.3 percent.

SAMA’s reserve assets posted steady annual and quarterly growth at the end of 2025, with foreign securities and overseas deposits continuing to account for the largest share of the central bank’s holdings.

According to SAMA’s monthly statistical bulletin for December 2025, the Central Bank’s reserve assets reached their highest level of 2025 at the end of November, when they stood at SR1.74 trillion, before easing slightly by year-end. This reflects the strength of the financial position and the continued accumulation of foreign assets.

On a quarterly basis, reserves increased by 2.2 percent by the end of the fourth quarter, a rise of SR 36.4 billion, compared to SR1.69 trillion in the third quarter of 2025.

Investments in foreign securities topped the list of reserve assets, exceeding SR1.01 trillion and accounting for 58.6 percent of the total, confirming the significant reliance on international investment instruments. Foreign currency and deposits abroad formed the second-largest category, reaching more than SR619.1 billion, representing 35.9 percent of the total, thus bolstering external liquidity levels.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) accounted for SR80.5 billion, representing 4.7 percent of total reserves. This was followed by the reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at SR12.9 billion (0.7 percent). Monetary gold remained the smallest component of the reserve portfolio, with a value of SR1.6 billion, accounting for about 0.1percent of total reserve assets at the end of 2025. These figures reflect the continued strength and diversification of Saudi Arabia’s reserves, with a clear concentration in highly liquid and high-yield foreign assets.

Monetary gold remained the smallest component of the reserve portfolio, with a value of SR1.6 billion, accounting for about 0.1percent of total reserve assets at the end of 2025.

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