Muscat – Oman is set to launch a new domestic air service before the end of this year, aimed at strengthening connectivity between governorates and remote areas, improving access to economic and tourism hubs, and supporting transport for the oil and gas sector.

H E Saeed bin Hamood Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said in an interview that the ministry is developing plans for the service, which could be operated by Oman Air or SalamAir. The network will focus on short-haul routes using smaller aircraft suited to destinations with limited demand.

He said the concept centres on operating flights to local airports and airstrips that cannot accommodate larger aircraft, enabling a more flexible and efficient domestic air network. The service is expected to cut travel time between governorates and improve access to remote desert and sparsely populated areas.

The first phase will primarily serve the oil and gas sector, utilising airstrips operated by companies to transport workers to remote sites such as Haima, Qarn Alam, Fahud and Marmul, key oil-producing areas in the country.

H E Al Mawali added that, in a later phase, some of these airstrips will be opened for public use, extending services beyond oil sector employees to citizens and travellers. This step is expected to broaden the domestic aviation network and enhance the overall efficiency of the country’s transport infrastructure.

Govt moves to acquire majority stake in SalamAir

H E Saeed bin Hamood Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, has informed that the government, represented by the Ministry of Finance, is moving to acquire 90% of SalamAir, with around 10% remaining with a private investor. Government entities currently hold close to 30% stake in the airline.

He stressed that there are no plans to merge Oman Air and SalamAir. The aim is to better regulate the sector, allowing each airline to specialise in distinct business models – with Oman Air focusing on full-service operations and SalamAir strengthening its low-cost offering – thereby enhancing competitiveness and providing travellers more options.