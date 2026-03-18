Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality have signed a memorandum of understanding to support development at Bram Fischer International Airport and position it as a hub for regional economic growth.

The agreement, signed on 16 March in Bram Fischer International Airport, Bloemfontein, establishes a framework for coordinated planning and cooperation between the two entities to advance development initiatives in and around the airport precinct.

The partnership aims to support broader regional priorities, including economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, investment attraction, and skills development.

As a key transport gateway for the Free State, the airport plays an important role in connecting the province to domestic and international markets. The collaboration seeks to strengthen its position as a centre for aviation-related activity, logistics, tourism, and commercial investment.

Airport strategy and economic growth

The initiative aligns with Acsa’s airport city and aerotropolis strategy, which focuses on using airport infrastructure to drive economic growth and urban development.

Speaking at the signing, Acsa assistant general manager for Cluster 1, Faith Zwane, said: "Airports are powerful economic enablers that extend far beyond aviation operations. Through this partnership with the MMM, we are aligning our development vision to ensure that Bram Fischer International Airport continues to serve as a strategic gateway for the Free State while unlocking new opportunities for investment, skills development, trade and job creation in the region.”

By aligning planning processes and development priorities, the partnership is expected to support sustainable growth and ensure that airport expansion is integrated with the city’s long-term development strategies.

Logistics hub and investment focus

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality city manager, Sello More, said: "The airport node represents one of Mangaung’s flagship catalytic projects and is central to our vision of positioning the city as a logistics and investment hub. Through the development of a logistics precinct, expanded cargo capabilities and aviation-linked industries, we are strengthening regional value chains while supporting South Africa’s broader trade corridors.

"This Memorandum of Understanding with Acsa provides an important framework for collaboration as we work together to unlock investment opportunities and drive economic diversification in the region.”

Collaboration and next steps

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from provincial government, municipal leadership, and transport sector stakeholders.

Both parties said the agreement marks a step towards implementing joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the airport’s role as a regional gateway and delivering socio-economic benefits in Mangaung and the Free State.

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