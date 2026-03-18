EFG Holding reported a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in operating revenue to EGP 26 billion in 2025, supported by strong performance across its commercial banking and non-bank financial services platforms, as per an emailed press release.

Net profit after tax and minority interest reached EGP 4.1 billion, while total assets stood at EGP 230.6 billion by the end of December.

The group’s performance was driven by growth at its commercial bank, Bank NXT, and its non-bank financial institutions platform, EFG Finance.

However, total operating expenses, including provisions and expected credit losses, rose 13% YoY to EGP 17.5 billion.

The increase was largely attributed to a 42% rise in general and administrative expenses, reflecting inflationary pressures in Egypt, higher USD-denominated costs, and non-recurring expenses related to valU’s listing and pre-operating costs for new businesses.

Employee expenses remained broadly stable, as lower variable compensation in the investment bank offset salary increases and the impact of currency devaluation across regional offices.

The group’s investment banking arm, EFG Hermes, delivered a mixed performance, with revenues declining 19% YoY to EGP 11.9 billion, reflecting normalization from a particularly strong 2024 base.

Brokerage and buy-side operations recorded solid growth, with revenues rising 19% and 42%, respectively.

Overall performance was weighed down by weaker contributions from holding and treasury activities and softer investment banking revenues, following the exceptional foreign exchange and unrealized gains recorded in 2024 after the EGP devaluation.

Net profit for the division stood at EGP 1.3 billion.

In contrast, EFG Finance maintained strong momentum, with revenues rising 39% YoY to EGP 6.7 billion.

Growth was led by valU, which saw revenues increase 56% to EGP 3 billion, supported by higher securitization gains and stronger fees and commissions, in line with a 45% increase in loan origination volumes.

EFG Corp Solutions also reported solid growth, with leasing and factoring revenues rising 15% and 29% to EGP 908 million and EGP 214 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tanmeyah recorded a 25% increase in revenues to EGP 2.4 billion.

Despite a 35% rise in operating expenses linked to expansion and inflation, net profit for the platform climbed 45% to EGP 1.2 billion.

Bank NXT delivered one of the strongest performances within the group, with revenues rising 52% YoY to EGP 7.5 billion.

The increase was driven by a 30% rise in net interest income, supported by a growing base of interest-earning assets, alongside capital gains from the sale of non-core assets.

Net profit grew 77% to EGP 3.1 billion, with EFG Holding’s share amounting to EGP 1.6 billion, as revenue growth outpaced a 38% increase in operating expenses.

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