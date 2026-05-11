Arab Finance: Suez Canal Bank’s (CANA) net profits after tax increased 24.95% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the bank’s financial income statement on May 11th.

The bank’s net profits came in at EGP 1.637 billion in Q1 2026, up from EGP 1.310 billion in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, net interest income climbed to EGP 2.600 billion from EGP 1.680 billion.

Suez Canal Bank is an Egypt-based company engaged in providing corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

The bank's range of banking products includes direct and indirect finance, loans, social funds, deposits, savings, credit cards, issuance of letters of guarantee, and other Islamic banking services, in addition to technical, economic, financial, and administrative services.