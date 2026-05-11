Arab Finance: TAQA Arabia reported a 65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to a filing on May 11th.

The company earned net profits of EGP 224.558 million in the January-March period, compared to EGP 136.079 million over the corresponding period of 2025.

Revenues grew 33% YoY to EGP 7.127 billion from EGP 5.378 billion.

As for standalone financials, the company saw an 88% yearly drop in net profits after tax in Q1 2026, reaching EGP 18.540 million from EGP 155.162 million.

Established in 2006, Taqa Arabia is Egypt's largest private-sector energy distribution company, as it has solid experience in investing and operating infrastructure networks for the energy sector, from natural gas distribution to generation and distribution of electric power and marketing of petroleum products.