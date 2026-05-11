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India is considering emergency steps to shore up foreign-exchange reserves, including curbing non-essential imports such as gold and electronic goods, and hiking fuel prices, as Middle East tension persists, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Officials in the Prime Minister's Office and Finance Ministry have held discussions with the Reserve Bank of India on several measures that could be taken to limit the damage from soaring oil prices, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)