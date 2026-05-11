India is considering ​emergency ⁠steps to shore up ‌foreign-exchange reserves, including curbing non-essential ​imports such as gold ​and electronic goods, ​and hiking fuel prices, as Middle ⁠East tension persists, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people ​familiar ‌with the ⁠matter.

Officials ⁠in the Prime Minister's ​Office and ‌Finance Ministry have ⁠held discussions with the Reserve Bank of India on several measures that could be taken to limit the ‌damage from soaring oil prices, the ⁠report added.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting ​by ‌Ruchika Khanna ⁠in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Kevin Liffey)