KUWAIT CITY - Governor of Ahmadi Sheikh Hamoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Kuwait Paramita Tripathi in his office at the Ahmadi Governorate headquarters on Thursday.

After the exchange of greetings and introductions, the two sides had a cordial discussion on enhancing bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of India in different fields.

During the meeting, the Governor warmly welcomed the Ambassador and wished her success in carrying out her duties, expressing hope that her tenure will further strengthen the longstanding ties between the two friendly countries.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Tripathi expressed her appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception, while praising the attention and support extended to the diplomatic mission and to Indian citizens residing in Kuwait at the official and public levels.

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