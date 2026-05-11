Arab Finance: Sharkia National Food Company (SNFC) reported net profits after tax of EGP 940,952 during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, marking a 222.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 291,737, according to financial statements filed with the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 10th.

Revenue declined to EGP 4.269 million during the first three months of 2026 from EGP 4.736 million in Q1 2025.

Sharkia National Food's main activities include feed manufacture and fattening cattle. The company operates three types of factories: a poultry feed production factory, an animal feed production factory, and a cattle fattening farm.