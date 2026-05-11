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Egypt: Sharkia National Food sees 222.5% YoY leap in profits in Q1 2026
Revenue declined to EGP 4.269 million during the first three months of 2026 from EGP 4.736 million in Q1 2025
May 11, 2026
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