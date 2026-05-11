Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index dropped 22.94 points, or 0.22%, at the start of Monday's trading, down to 10,640 points compared to the previous session's closing.

The market was weighed down in the Insurance sector by 0.07%, Real Estate by 0.14%, Industrials by 0.15%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.39%, and Banks and Financial Services by 0.42%. Meanwhile, performance was positive for Telecoms (+0.51%) and Transportation (+0.09%).

By 10:00 am, QSE reported a turnover of QR 60.127 million, with 26.258 million shares traded in 3,376 transactions.

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