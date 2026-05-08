Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 8,350.53 points, marking an increase of 16.3 points, or 0.20%,compared to the last trading session, which closed at 8,334.27 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 69,449,910, representing a drop of 8% from theprevious trading session, which recorded RO 75,506,894.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization increasedby 0.068% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 38.34 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 9,353,000, accounting for 13.47% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 13,615,000, or 19.60%.Net non-Omani investment dropped by RO 4,262,000, representing a 6.14% decline.

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