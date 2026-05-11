Muscat --- Datareleased by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) indicate that the economies of the GCC memberstates recorded positive and balanced performance during the third quarter of2025, with the non-oil sector leading balanced growth amid the continuedstructural shift toward diversifying income sources.

The data show that the grossdomestic product (GDP) of the GCC countries at current prices reachedapproximately USD 595.8 billion, compared to USD 583.0 billion in thecorresponding quarter of 2024, achieving an annual growth rate of 2.2 percent.Meanwhile, GDP at constant prices stood at USD 474.4 billion, registering areal growth rate of 5.2 percent—a clear indicator that economic growth was notdriven solely by price increases, but by an actual rise in the volume ofeconomic activity.

The Gulf economy also recorded aquarterly growth rate (compared to the second quarter of 2025) of 1.6 percentat constant prices, reflecting sustained economic momentum.

The data further highlight anaccelerated shift toward a non-oil economy, with the non-oil sectorcontributing 78 percent of nominal GDP, compared to 22 percent from the oilsector.

In terms of real GDP, the non-oilsector contributed 70.7 percent, while the oil sector accounted for 29.3percent. This transformation reflects a relative reduction in dependence on oiland the success of economic diversification policies adopted by the GCC states.

The data also show that the Gulfeconomy has become more diversified, with contributions of economic activities(at current prices) distributed as follows: 12.4 percent for manufacturingindustries, 9.7 percent for wholesale and retail trade, 8.4 percent forconstruction, 7.5 percent for public administration and defence, 7.0 percentfor finance and insurance, 5.8 percent for real estate activities, 27.3 percentfor other activities, and 22.0 percent for oil and gas extraction. Thisunderscores the broadening of the production base and the increasing role of serviceand industrial sectors in supporting growth.

Non-oil activities recordedstrong growth rates, most notably real estate activities at 10.2 percent,accommodation and food services at 8.2 percent, wholesale and retail trade at8.0 percent, electricity, water, and gas at 7.4 percent, and other services at7.3 percent. This reflects the vitality of the service economy and the growingdomestic and tourism demand.

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