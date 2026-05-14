Muscat – H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, received Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday during the first official visit by a Canadian foreign minister to the sultanate in more than ten years.

The visit reflects over 50 years of diplomatic relations and what both sides described as a positive trajectory in bilateral ties.

The two ministers agreed to elevate the level of partnership and signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations to establish a regular bilateral dialogue mechanism.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in trade, energy, critical minerals, higher education and tourism, alongside efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Officials noted that bilateral trade reached RO62.4mn in 2025, highlighting scope for further growth in economic exchange.

Regional developments featured in the talks. The ministers stressed the need to protect civilian lives, support de-escalation efforts and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Canadian minister expressed appreciation for Oman’s role in regional diplomacy in recent years.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to international law, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

She also met H E Dr Khamis Saif Al Jabri, Minister of Economy, and discussed means of strengthening economic ties between the two countries, while exploring opportunities for bilateral cooperation in trade and investment sectors.