DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for strong winds across the country, both inshore and offshore, along with high seas offshore.

In its daily weather report, the department forecast hot conditions inshore until 6pm on Friday, accompanied by blowing dust in some areas and intermittent cloud cover. Offshore conditions are expected to be partly cloudy at times.

Winds inshore will be mainly northwesterly at speeds of 10–20 knots, with gusts reaching up to 30 knots at times. Offshore winds will also be northwesterly at 13–23 knots, gusting to 30 knots.

Sea conditions inshore will range between 3 and 5 feet, while offshore seas will range from 4 to 7 feet, rising to as high as 10 feet at times. A marine warning has been issued due to the high waves.

Visibility inshore will range between 4 and 9 km, dropping to 3 km or less in some areas, while offshore visibility will range from 5 to 9km.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 40°C.

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