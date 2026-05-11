Muscat: New real estate and urban development agreements worth more than 446 million Omani rials were signed on the opening day of the 21st Oman Real Estate, Design and Construction Expo, as major housing and city projects moved forward at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) announced a key partnership and development agreement for residential neighbourhoods (3, 15 and 17) in Sultan Haitham City, covering an area of 640,000 square metres with an investment value exceeding 320 million Omani rials. The day also included the awarding of Package 1 (A), Package 12 and Package 9 (A) within the same city, marking continued progress in one of Oman’s flagship urban developments.

In parallel, a consultancy contract worth more than 3 million Omani rials was awarded for supervising construction works for developers in Thuraya City. The ministry also signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of the “Al Khuwair Downtown” project, further advancing urban planning initiatives in the capital.

The event also witnessed the signing of five agreements under the “Sorouh” initiative to develop integrated residential neighbourhoods across Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, South al Batinah, North al Sharqiyah and South al Sharqiyah. The projects, valued at over 123 million Omani rials, will provide 2,167 housing units aimed at creating sustainable and integrated communities.

The series of agreements reflects a continued expansion of public-private partnerships in the housing sector, reinforcing efforts to accelerate urban development and meet growing demand for modern residential communities across the Sultanate.

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