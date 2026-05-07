Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 8,334.27 points, marking a decrease of 57 points, or 0.68%, comparedto the last trading session, which closed at 8,391.67 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 75,506,894, representing a rise of 6.8% from theprevious trading session, which recorded RO 70,685,558.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization dropped by0.620% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 38.31 billion.

Non-Omani investors recorded purchases valued at RO 4,721,000, accounting for 6.25% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 5,385,000, or 7.13%.Net non-Omani investment dropped by RO 663,000, representing a 0.88% decline.

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