Beltone Venture Capital, the investment arm of Egypt-born Beltone Holding, and UAE-based investment firm Citadel International Holdings have exited their stake in logistics platform Bosta, achieving an internal rate of return (IRR) of 75%.



Bosta is an Egypt-based logistics and last-mile delivery company that provides shipping and fulfilment solutions for e-commerce businesses.



The exit marks the fifth successful divestment for Beltone Venture Capital since its launch in 2023 and the second through its joint fund with Citadel, which focuses on backing fast-growing companies across the region. ​‌

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com