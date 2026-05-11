Oman has announced a package of strategic agreements linked to its future cities, led by the sultanate's mega development Sultan Haitham City, at the 21st edition of the Oman Real Estate, Design & Build Exhibition and Conference 2026 being held in Muscat.

The 12th package valued at RO40 million ($104 million) involves the construction of external roads, bridges and underpasses connecting Muscat Expressway to Sultan Haitham City.

The four-day event, being held under the patronage of Sultan bin Saleهm Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, will run until May 13.

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