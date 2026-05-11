Al Ramz Corporation, a leading financial services institution with a 25-year legacy in capital markets, has announced the launch of its new asset management subsidiary, ARAM Capital Partners, a regulated asset manager under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

ARAM Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Al Ramz operating under ADGM, offers a comprehensive suite of disciplined, research-driven investment solutions across GCC and broader MENA capital markets.

The firm serves local, regional and international investors seeking long-term capital growth and capital preservation through structured, institutional-grade investment strategies across a selective spectrum of public and private assets. The investment team at ARAM Capital has a multi-decade public track record in outperforming relevant benchmarks in asset classes under fiduciary managements.

Leveraging Al Ramz’s longstanding legacy in regional capital markets, ARAM Capital combines deep regional insight with global best practices and robust governance.

Under the leadership of Chairman Hazem Ben-Gacem, Vice Chairman Khalid Nasser Humaid AbdulRahman Al Shamsi, and the executive team, its investment approach is anchored in a clear philosophy and disciplined processes, guided by the core principles of Knowledge, Ethics & Effort; all shaping outperforming performance to investors.

The firm integrates bottom-up fundamental research with top-down macroeconomic analysis to identify mispriced opportunities while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and portfolio construction.

Dhafer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board, Al Ramz Corporation, said: "The launch of ARAM Capital underscores our ambition to build a more integrated and forward-looking financial services ecosystem. By bringing together deep regional expertise and global best practices within a regulated platform, we are well positioned to support the next phase of growth in the UAE’s asset management sector."

"This initiative not only enhances our capabilities but also contributes to the ongoing evolution of the region’s capital markets, unlocking new opportunities for investors and reinforcing long-term market resilience," he added.

Ben-Gacem said: “The launch of ARAM Capital marks the introduction of a new, institutionally driven asset manager in the region, built to meet the evolving needs of investors across public and private markets."

"As regional capital markets continue to mature, there is a growing demand for disciplined, research-led investment platforms operating within strong governance frameworks. ARAM Capital is positioned to play a meaningful role in this evolution, contributing to deeper market sophistication, broader access to investment opportunities, and the delivery of sustainable, long-term value," he stated.

ARAM Capital’s investment team brings together more than 120 years of collective experience across GCC financial markets, spanning equities, fixed income, real estate and multi-asset strategies.

This regional expertise is reinforced by a governance and risk management framework aligned with international standards, enabling the firm to navigate market cycles with discipline and deliver sustainable outcomes for clients.

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