Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged 144.63 points or 1.38 percent to close at 10,649.25 points yesterday.

During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 189,988,779 from 120,313,594 on May 5. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR487.361m as a result of implementing 26,685 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 48 companies rose, while the prices of five companies decreased, and four companies remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation stood at QR637.575bn compared to QR628.550bn in the previous session.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, insurance, consumer goods and services gained 1.35 percent, 2.38 percent, 1.15 percent, 1.09 percent, 0.92 percent and 0.48 percent respectively. Meanwhile the telecoms sector declined by 0.27 percent.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.38 percent to 26,315.64, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 1.34 percent to 5,312.82 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 1.19 percent to 860.42 and QSE All Share Index rose 1.33 percent to 4,149.11

points

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were QLM, Industries Qatar, Doha Insurance, Widam Food Company, and Qatar Aluminium rising by 7.1 percent, 3.1 percent, 3.1 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Meanwhile the Mosanada, Meeza, Al Mahhar, Ooredoo and Al Meera Consumer Goods were the top losers, declining 2.1 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.4 percent, 04 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

On Tuesday, the QSE index declined by 0.6 percent to close at 10,504.6. The insurance and transportation indices led the decline.

The index fell on the back of selling pressure from foreign shareholders despite buying support from Qatari, GCC and Arab shareholders.

Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company and Qatar Insurance Company were the top losers, falling 4.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. Among the top gainers, Doha Insurance Group and Ahli Bank were up 0.7 percent each.

Recently, the net profit of the companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange was revealed.

The firms reached QR12.763bn in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, compared to QR13.198bn for the same period in last year showing a decline of 3.29 percent. The real estate, insurance and telecom sectors witnessed an increase during the first quarter.

Meanwhile the insurance sector which has seven companies, registered a net profit of QR441m during Q1 2026 compared to net profit of QR410m the previous year showing a surge of 7.52 percent in the review period.

The real estate segment with four listed entities witnessed a surge of 11.06 percent on quarterly basis to QR546m during first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile the total net profit of telecom sector amounted to QR1.206bn showing an increase of 7.51 percent. The net profit of firms in transport which has three listed companies reached QR769m, in the first quarter of 2026.

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