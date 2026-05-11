Investors in Chemical and Allied Products Plc, makers of the Dulux range of paints, reaped significant gains last week as the company emerged the top-performing stock on the Nigerian Exchange for the week ended May 8, extending a rally that has placed the counter among the market’s standout performers in 2026.

The stock appreciated strongly during the week, riding on renewed investor appetite for fundamentally sound consumer and industrial goods stocks, as well as optimism triggered by the company’s latest earnings performance and dividend outlook. Market data showed CAP closing at a record high of N212.50 per share on May 7, representing a near 10 per cent daily gain and pushing its market capitalisation above N173 billion.

The rally underscores the broader shift by institutional and retail investors toward quality dividend-paying companies with resilient earnings capacity, especially as elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures continue to reshape portfolio allocation decisions in the Nigerian capital market.

The strong momentum in CAP shares reflects growing confidence in the company’s ability to sustain earnings growth despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds, including foreign exchange volatility, rising production costs and weaker consumer purchasing power.

The company’s latest financial performance appears to have reinforced that optimism. CAP reported robust growth in key performance indicators in its most recent earnings release, with trailing 12-month revenue rising by over 22 per cent to N46.36 billion, while net income climbed nearly 68 per cent to N6.18 billion. Earnings per share also increased to N7.58, reflecting stronger profitability and operational efficiency.

The paint manufacturer has continued to benefit from stronger demand in the construction and real estate sectors, improved pricing strategies and growing acceptance of premium coatings products across both retail and industrial segments of the market.

Its impressive earnings trajectory has also strengthened investor expectations around dividend sustainability. CAP has traditionally maintained a reputation as one of the Nigerian Exchange’s most consistent dividend-paying industrial stocks, making it attractive to long-term investors seeking stable income amid volatile market conditions.

Market operators noted that the company’s relatively low beta and defensive business model have further enhanced its appeal at a time when investors are becoming more selective in stock picking.

The latest rally in CAP also comes amid renewed bullish sentiment across sections of the Nigerian equities market, where investors have increasingly rotated into fundamentally strong medium- and large-cap stocks following impressive first-quarter earnings releases by several listed companies.

Although the broader market witnessed bouts of profit-taking during the week, CAP’s strong upward movement helped reinforce positive sentiment within the industrial goods segment.

Analysts, however, cautioned that the stock’s rapid appreciation may trigger short-term profit-taking in coming sessions, especially as technical indicators suggest the counter is trading near overbought territory. Data showed the stock’s relative strength index recently climbed above 90, indicating intense buying pressure.

Still, many market watchers believe the company’s strong fundamentals and earnings outlook could continue to support investor interest over the medium term, particularly as infrastructure spending and housing development activities gradually recover across the country.

With a 52-week gain that has significantly outpaced the broader market and a share price now at historic highs, CAP has become one of the clearest examples of how investors on the NGX are rewarding companies with resilient earnings growth, consistent shareholder returns and strong brand positioning in an increasingly competitive operating environment.

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