Caregivers and children at risk of malnutrition in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area have benefited from targeted nutrition support and basic healthcare services through the latest outreach under Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors).

Funded by Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and implemented by Health Emergency Initiative in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, the initiative is designed to address critical gaps in grassroots healthcare delivery across underserved communities.

As part of this latest outreach, 130 children aged 6–60 months and their caregivers received support through MUAC screening, health assessments, nutritional interventions, and caregiver education. Findings from the screening revealed a significant burden of malnutrition, with 78 children identified as severely malnourished and 30 as mildly malnourished, underscoring the scale of nutrition vulnerability and the need for sustained intervention. In addition to immediate care, caregivers were equipped with practical guidance to support continued recovery.

Building on these efforts, Project BLOOM has now reached over 450 children and 430 caregivers in Yaba, Ajegunle, Alimosho, and Oshodi-Isolo. NGX Group staff volunteers have supported all outreach phases, working alongside healthcare professionals on screening, documentation, and coordination, with follow-up engagements planned to ensure continuity of care.

Reflecting on the impact, a caregiver beneficiary noted that the support provided addressed her child’s immediate needs while equipping her with the confidence and knowledge to support recovery.

Speaking on the initiative, Clifford Akpolo, Head, Group Communications and Partnerships at Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, said: “What stands out with Project BLOOM is the direct connection between intervention and impact at the community level. Beyond delivering critical nutrition and healthcare support, the initiative is also strengthening a culture of employee volunteering across NGX Group, with our people actively contributing to the outreach efforts. It reflects how purposeful partnerships and employee engagement can come together to drive meaningful, sustained outcomes in underserved communities”

The Executive Director of Health Emergency Initiative, Pascal Achunine, added: “Malnutrition remains a leading contributor to under-five mortality, particularly in underserved communities. Early intervention, combined with consistent monitoring and caregiver education, can significantly improve outcomes.”

Also commenting, Permanent Secretary, District VI, Oshodi-Isolo LGA, Omololu Olufemi Motunolani, noted that the initiative complements ongoing government efforts to reduce the burden of malnutrition through early detection and timely intervention.

With additional outreaches planned, Project BLOOM is set to further expand access to essential nutrition and healthcare services across Lagos State.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

