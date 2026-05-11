Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has unveiled its next-generation mobile banking application powered by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence capabilities. Built around a smart, AI-powered conversational virtual assistant, the new app leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced data capabilities to redefine digital banking.

It transforms the app into an intelligent financial partner simplifying everyday banking, enabling quick transactions and seamless access to ADCB’s full suite of products and services through a more intuitive and integrated experience.

The AI-powered conversational banking assistant fundamentally redefines the interaction between the customers and the Bank. Rather than navigating menus and forms, customers can choose to interact naturally with the assistant using voice or text commands to check balances, move money, manage cards and services, track goals, and explore ADCB’s full range of products.

With every interaction, the underlying AI models continue to learn and evolve, delivering a more personalised experience that adapts to each customer over time. These capabilities are supported by an advanced security architecture that combines enhanced biometric authentication, AI-driven fraud detection, and real-time monitoring to safeguard every interaction.

Extending beyond everyday banking, the application delivers integrated investment capabilities that give customers a comprehensive, unified view of their entire investment portfolio with the bank, spanning local and international markets. Alongside this holistic visibility, customers can now execute instant transactions across U.S.-listed equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies, with real-time access to global markets.

Mohammed Al Jayyash, Group Chief Operating Officer at ADCB, said: " At ADCB, artificial intelligence is central to our digital transformation, positioning us to fundamentally reshape the customer experience while redefining how we operate. By expanding AI across our platforms, we are delivering seamless, personalised and more secure banking journeys, while enhancing efficiency and supporting customer experience excellence. This launch reflects our commitment to innovation and setting new standards for digital banking in the UAE."

Pedro Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer at ADCB, said: "The new application unlocks a new era in ADCB’s digital banking ecosystem. By positioning artificial intelligence at the core of the customer experience, the new, unrivalled mobile banking application enables the delivery of customer recommendations tailored to their daily banking activities, continuously aligning with their evolving needs, while also allowing seamless selection and activation of a comprehensive suite of products and services through digital channels, conveniently at any time.”