IN the history of Nigeria’s democracy, there have been many policy announcements, many white papers, and many promises. What there has rarely been is execution at scale. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set out to change that, and the energy sector became the proving ground for a new governing philosophy.

“It is notable that in the history of Nigeria’s democracy this is the first execution of promises at this scale,” observed Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy. The statement was not self-congratulatory. It was a statement of fact. Across oil, gas, power, and clean energy, the Tinubu administration has moved from announcement to implementation with unusual speed and discipline.

Five Pillars, One System

The administration’s energy strategy was organised around five core objectives: conserve, restore, grow, industrialise, and transition. Each pillar was supported by specific policy interventions, but the key insight was that no pillar could succeed alone.

The conservation pillar unified the exchange rate, eliminating the distortions that had made energy investment nearly impossible to model. It deregulated Premium Motor Spirit pricing, ending the regressive subsidy burden that consumed public resources while benefiting the wealthy most. And it enabled private sector-led local refining through the Naira-for-Crude policy.

The restoration pillar provided the regulatory clarity that investors had demanded for years. It delineated the scope of competing regulatory agencies, creating a single interface for integrated operations. It deployed targeted security directives that reduced disruptions to production. And it closed outstanding divestments, enabling indigenous operators to unlock near-term production growth.

The growth pillar designed competitive fiscal incentives that made Nigeria attractive for capital once again. It reduced NNPCL contracting timelines from 36 months to a maximum of six months—a compression that sent a powerful signal about the administration’s commitment to efficiency. And it incentivised cost efficiency, lowering unit costs and improving competitiveness.

The industrialisation pillar prioritised reliable grid supply to high-demand economic corridors where electricity could unlock the fastest job creation. It converted oil and gas into industrial feedstock for domestic manufacturing and global export markets. And it aggregated demand in industrial clusters, improving scale and bankability.

The transition pillar catalysed clean mass transit and mobility through targeted fiscal incentives. It incentivised investment in clean cooking distribution infrastructure. And it diversified the on-grid electricity mix through gas, hydro, solar, storage, and other scalable energy sources.

“Across oil, gas, power, and clean energy, a consistent thread runs through this period,” Verheijen explained. “Reform has been treated not as a series of announcements, but as a system. Financial discipline underpins operational reliability. Policy clarity attracts capital. Infrastructure investment enables growth. Coordinated execution across institutions has been central to delivering results.”

The NNPCL Transformation

One of the administration’s most consequential interventions was the restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. The President appointed competent, tested, reform-focused leadership. He stripped NNPCL of pseudo-policy and regulatory roles, ensuring it would operate strictly as a commercial entity. He redirected Federation revenues fully to the Federation Account in line with constitutional principles. And he began executing a strategic sell-down of NNPCL assets.

The goal is to transition NNPCL to a minority shareholder alongside world-class strategic partners, sell down joint venture interests, adopt operating models that eliminate cash calls, and divest refinery interests to crowd in private capital for modernisation and efficiency.

“Deliver value from the national oil company. Prepare for IPO,” Verheijen listed as a core monetisation objective. “Strip NNPCL of pseudo-policy and regulatory roles so it operates strictly as a commercial entity. Execute strategic sell-down of NNPCL assets.”

The Results That Validate the Approach

The results of this coordinated, systemic approach are visible across every metric that matters. Investment has returned. Production has grown. The power sector is being recapitalised. Gas is being positioned as an industrial fuel. And ordinary Nigerians are seeing tangible improvements: fewer petrol queues, more electricity, and a sense that the country is finally moving in the right direction.

Verheijen captured the administration’s ambition in her closing reflection: “Our objective remains clear: to ensure that Nigeria’s energy sector fully serves its highest purpose—powering economic opportunity, driving industrial growth, and improving the lives of all Nigerians.”

The three-year review of President Tinubu’s energy sector reforms documents a transformation that was decades in the making and two years in the execution. It is not a finished work. The task ahead is to consolidate gains, deepen market discipline, and scale investment. But the foundation has been laid. And for the first time in a generation, Nigeria’s energy sector is positioned to deliver on its promise.

“The work continues,” Verheijen said. But the direction is clear, the momentum is established, and the results are undeniable.

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