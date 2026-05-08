The global Afrobeat movement is preparing for a high-octane takeover this season as the Afrobeat Spring Tour 2026 officially rolls out across the United Kingdom. Running from May 30 to June 20, the tour features two compelling exports: the cultural powerhouse, Keanzo and the rising Afro-fusion star, Wyza.

Organised by November Plus Promotions with support from MaraStanley Promotions, TPiano Studios, and Edens Gate, the tour aims to go beyond standard concert performances.

“This is a celebration of African identity and global influence,” a spokesperson for November Plus Promotions stated. “We are bringing the original African energy vibe to fans everywhere.”

Kingsley Adeyemi Olakunle, known professionally as Keanzo, brings over a decade of stage mastery to the tour. A percussionist since the age of five, Keanzo’s career received its first major boost when he won the ‘Best Rapper’ title at the inaugural Glo Rock & Rule competition.

Often referred to as the ‘Abami’ of his home city, Ibadan, Keanzo has built a reputation for ‘Kulture’, a brand of music that fuses heavy traditional drumming with modern Afro-fusion. His performances are famously high-energy, often described as a “cultural adventure” rather than a mere setlist.

Concerning the tour, “My music is essentially an extension of the drum. It’s the heartbeat of my Yoruba roots, but refined for a global ear,” Keanzo remarked. “When I step on stage, I’m not just singing; I’m inviting the audience into a tradition that has survived for centuries.”

Representing the new generation of Afrobeats, Wyza arrives from the bustling streets of Ibadan with a sound defined by catchy hooks and an infectious work ethic. Wyza has carved out a niche with his ‘Wake Up & Grind’ mentality, a philosophy that resonates with the hustle of urban African life and has earned him a loyal following across the continent.

Known for his ability to blend Lagos street-pop with polished global production, Wyza is expected to bring the heat to the UK club scene, bridging the gap between underground vibes and mainstream appeal.

“Afrobeats is the sound of the hustle. Every hook I write is dedicated to the people waking up at 5:00 AM to chase their dreams,” Wyza shared. “My goal on this tour is to show the UK that our sound isn’t just about partying—it’s about the energy and the resilience of the Nigerian spirit.”

The tour will hit key cultural hubs in the UK, ensuring fans in both major cities and surrounding boroughs get a taste of the Afrobeat fire.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

