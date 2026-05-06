Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries has deployed a rooftop photovoltaic solar system with a capacity of approximately 390 kilowatt-peak (kWp) at its Sheikh Zayed headquarters, advancing its transition toward renewable energy, as per an emailed press release.

The system serves three core facilities within the headquarters complex, including the administrative building, a central warehouse, and the company’s research and innovation hub.

The move is part of Edita’s wider sustainability roadmap, which aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 target of generating at least 42% of national electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

By integrating solar energy into its operations, Edita is working to reduce dependence on conventional power sources while diminishing its overall carbon footprint.

The company is also embedding sustainability considerations more deeply into its operational model, extending beyond energy sourcing to everyday practices across its sites.

The Sheikh Zayed headquarters was selected following an evaluation of six facilities across Egypt, where sites were assessed based on energy consumption patterns, structural capacity, connectivity to the grid, and anticipated financial returns.

he analysis identified the location as offering the most suitable balance between technical feasibility and long-term value.

The project was delivered through a technical collaboration involving multiple parties. Advanced Engineering Consultants (ADVEC) acted as the independent engineering consultant, overseeing system design and ensuring compliance with international safety standards.

Integrated Renewable & Sustainable Communities (IRSC), which focuses on renewable energy solutions across solar and hybrid systems, worked alongside ADVEC and Edita’s internal Environmental Sustainability team to carry out site-specific solar audits ahead of installation.