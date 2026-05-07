Asia-Pacific (APAC) has become the world’s dominant solar PV market, driven by exceptional installation growth over the past decade.

By the mid‑2020s, the region accounted for an estimated 68 per cent of global solar deployment, underlining its role as the primary hub of solar expansion, according to GlobalData, an intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2026,” reveals China as the leading player, adding 278.9GW of solar capacity in 2025 alone and setting the pace for global growth.

Other major contributors include India, which added about 31GW and is now among the largest solar markets globally.

Japan, a mature but still expanding market, added around 6.5GW, while Australia, a per‑capita leader largely powered by rooftop solar, installed roughly 4.6GW.

Across the broader region, including South Korea and Southeast Asia, solar has also scaled quickly, with Vietnam and neighboring markets helping drive rapid capacity increases in recent years.

Sudeshna Sarmah, Power Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Several structural factors are sustaining this momentum. Solar equipment costs have fallen sharply due to strong supply, keeping solar PV among the cheapest sources of new power. At the same time, governments are reinforcing growth through renewable targets, incentives, and competitive auctions, with solar positioned as a central pillar of national decarbonisation and energy security strategies.”

The APAC region also benefits from strong supply-chain advantages and increasing investor confidence.

Led by China, the region dominates global solar manufacturing, enabling economies of scale, reliable equipment availability, and lower project costs.

As developers and lenders gain experience with large-scale projects, capital has become more accessible, supporting a cycle of bigger deployments, improved economics, and continued market expansion.

Sarmah concludes: “Looking ahead, the outlook remains strongly positive, particularly given China’s expected continued high installation rates and the region’s rising electricity demand. GlobalData’s forecasts suggest China will remain the single largest contributor to global renewable additions through the late 2020s, while India and other markets pursue ambitious 2030 targets. Despite challenges such as grid integration and land constraints, policy adjustments and newer applications such as floating solar are helping sustain growth, positioning APAC to retain leadership in solar PV well into the 2030s.”

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