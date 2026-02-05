Saudi Arabia - flynas, a low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced its plan to launch of a new air route to Rabat soon.

flynas hosted a gala dinner in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, to mark three years of operating direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

The celebration marks three years since the launch of direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Morocco, which represented a significant milestone in flynas’ journey.

Since 2023, Morocco has been flynas’ first long-haul international destination, underscoring the airline’s commitment to strengthening cooperation by connecting people, facilitating mobility, and supporting economic and tourism growth between the two countries.

Over the past three years, flynas has transported more than 300,000 passengers between the two kingdoms, reaffirming its role as a vital air bridge connecting families, friends, and business communities.

The airline has also facilitated the travel of pilgrims arriving from the Kingdom of Morocco by operating additional dedicated flights, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for performing their rituals.

The gala was attended by Dr Sami AlSaleh, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Morocco, flynas Chairman Ayed Al Jeaid and Bander Almohanna, managing director and CEO of flynas, alongside representatives from the Moroccan Civil Aviation Authority, leading travel and tourism agencies in Morocco, as well as a number of partners and stakeholders.

