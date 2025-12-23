Most major Gulf stock markets eased in early trade on Tuesday, ‍weighed by ‍lower crude prices as oversupply and sluggish ​demand concerns overcame heightened geopolitical tensions after the U.S. indicated ⁠it could sell seized Venezuelan oil.

Oil prices - a catalyst for ⁠the Gulf's financial ‌markets - slipped as traders weighed geopolitical risks against bearish fundamentals.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% ⁠lower, hit by a 0.6% fall in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco and a 0.1% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Dubai's main share index declined 0.3%, with ⁠toll operator Salik Co losing ​0.6% and a 0.5% drop in top lender Emirates NBD.

The Abu Dhabi ‍index bucked the trend, rising 0.2%.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that U.S. ​President Donald Trump may announce a new Federal Reserve chair as early as January.

Trump stated last week that the next Fed Chair will be an individual strongly supportive of significantly lower interest rates.

Markets are currently pricing in two interest rate cuts in the U.S. for the coming year on expectations of a shift toward more dovish ⁠monetary policy.

Monetary policy shifts in ‌the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The ‌Qatari ⁠index lost 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank retreating 0.5%.

(Reporting by Ateeq ⁠Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)