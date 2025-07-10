A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is selling its 50% co-controlling stake in German food packaging company IFCO to US investment firm Stonepeak.

Financial details of the sale have not been disclosed.

European mid-market investor Triton will maintain its 50% stake in IFCO.

ADIA invested in IFCO’s carve-out from Australian logistics group Brambles following a $2.5 billion sale to Triton in 2019.

Founded in 1992, IFCO manages a global logistics system that utilises over 400 million reusable packaging containers.

The deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Citi is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel to Stonepeak. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC are serving as financial advisors and Latham & Watkins as legal counsel to ADIA and Triton.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

