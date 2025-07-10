MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended two Umrah companies for violations including accommodating pilgrims in unlicensed housing facilities. The ministry considers this as a serious violation that directly impacts the safety of pilgrims.



The ministry has taken legal action against the two companies, including suspending them from operation and summoning them for investigation. This comes as part of the ministry's commitment to ensuring that pilgrims receive their full rights.



The ministry emphasized its role in ensuring that services are provided to pilgrims according to the highest standards of quality and professionalism, and will not tolerate any negligence or breach of contractual obligations towards pilgrims.



The ministry underlined the need for all Umrah companies and establishments to fully adhere to the approved regulations and instructions and to provide services according to the specified schedules. This will contribute to enhancing the quality of services and achieving the satisfaction and comfort of pilgrims and visitors during their stay in the Kingdom.



This comes within the framework of the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque, and to monitor the implementation of contractual programs concluded with Umrah companies and establishments.

