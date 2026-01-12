RIYADH —Saudi Aramco has launched 98-octane gasoline at a price of SR2.88 per liter. This new product offers consumers multiple fuel options and diversifies the company’s product range without affecting any existing products in the market.

The company noted that the product is initially launched in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam metropolitan area, and the roads connecting them, as most vehicles requiring this type of fuel are located in these cities. The potential expansion to other areas will be evaluated at a later stage, based on market demand and consumption patterns.

The use of 98-octane gasoline is very limited and is intended for high-performance vehicles. These vehicles represent no more than 0.5 percent of the total number of vehicles in the Kingdom. There is no additional benefit or advantage to using 98-octane gasoline in cars with economical, medium-compression engines.

According to Aramco, 98-octane gasoline is designed specifically for sports cars and high-performance engines that require higher octane ratings to operate efficiently. The new gasoline grade has been added to Aramco’s fuel portfolio without affecting existing fuel products, offering consumers additional options while responding to growing demand for specialized fuels, particularly for high-performance vehicles.

Major cities selected for the product's launch were chosen based on the concentration of high-performance vehicles designed to use it. The introduction of 98-octane gasoline will not affect the availability of 91- octane and 95-octane gasoline, and all products maintain high quality standards.

